Tel Aviv [Israel], April 24 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said findings of the investigation collected so far regarding the incident during which a UN employee was killed in Gaza last month as a result of IDF forces' fire, conducted by the General Staff Investigation Mechanism headed by Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yoav Har-Even, were presented to the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and to UN representatives.

Based on the findings collected so far, the investigation indicates that the injury was caused by tank fire from an IDF force operating in the area. The structure was attacked due to suspicion of enemy presence within it, after it was not identified by the force as a UN structure.

Following the directive of General Zamir, the investigation process will be completed in the coming days, upon receipt of the required supplements. Additionally, Zamir instructed that upon completion of the investigation procedures, its full findings will be presented to UN representatives.

"We regret the unintentional harm caused to the UN employee and share in the grief of the family," said the IDF, adding that it "continues to conduct thorough investigation processes to draw lessons and examine additional measures to prevent such incidents."

The IDF said it shared the findings collected so far with the UN as part of its "commitment to transparency and dialogue with international entities." (ANI/TPS)

