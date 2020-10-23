Jerusalem, Oct 23 (AP) Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a pair of rockets into southern Israel on Thursday night, the Israeli military announced, saying that its air-defense system intercepted one of the projectiles while the second fell in an open area.

It was the second rocket attack this week following Israel's announcement on Tuesday that it had located a new tunnel dug by militants that stretched into Israel.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2020: Amazon Workers Plan to Shut Down Warehouses on Halloween If They Don’t Get Paid Leave to Vote.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday's rocket fire. But Israel holds Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group responsible for all attacks out of the territory and usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on Hamas targets. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)