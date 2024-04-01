Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): The sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was arrested on terror offenses in the Israeli Bedouin village of Tel Sheva, near Beer-Sheva, Israeli authorities announced on Monday.

The announcement by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israeli Police did not identify the sister by name, but Palestinian media said it was Zebah Abdel Salem Haniyeh, a 57-year-old Israeli national.

The Shin Bet said she was arrested on suspicion of having contact with Hamas operatives and inciting and supporting acts of terrorism in Israel, among other charges.

"During the raid on her home, the forces located documents, media, telephones, other findings and evidence linking her to committing serious security offenses against the State of Israel," the Shin Bet said.

She will be brought to a Beer-Sheva Magistrate's Court for a hearing to extend her detention.

Ismail Haniyeh, who lives in Qatar, has three sisters, all Israeli nationals who live in Tel Sheva.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

