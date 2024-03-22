Tel Aviv [Israel], March 22 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz met on Thursday in Israel with two local leaders from Brazil: the Governor of Sao Paulo Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas and the governor of Goyas Ronaldo Caiado. Katz said that he was, "happy to meet today with two great friends of the State of Israel and who represent tens of millions of Brazilian residents, and came to support Israel."

Katz said he told them that Israel is not giving up on the Brazilian people, "who support the Jewish people and the State of Israel and sympathize with our just war against the murderous terrorist organization Hamas," and that he thanked them for the "moving solidarity they came to demonstrate towards the people of Israel."

The Foreign Minister also referred to what he called "anti-Semitic statements" made recently by Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva saying, "They will not separate our peoples. Our shared values are the enemy of our enemies - together we will win."(ANI/TPS)

