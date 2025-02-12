World News | Israel's Largest Business Delegation Concludes Visit to India

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 12 (ANI/TPS): A high-level Israeli business delegation led by the Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat -- Israel's largest of its kind -- concluded a two-day visit to India on Wednesday.

The delegation, comprising over 100 Israeli CEOs from healthcare, cyber, HLS, energy, automotive, retail, logistics, and hi-tech sectors, showcased Israel's capabilities.

Also Read | 'We Conquered India, We Didn't Want It': Indian-Origin Woman Racially Abused on UK Train by Intoxicated Man (Watch Video).

The delegation's agenda included high-level meetings with Indian business leaders and policymakers, industry-specific discussions, and site visits to explore opportunities in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, fintech, MedTech, agritech, renewable energy, and cybersecurity.

The delegation met with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

Also Read | AI Action Summit in Paris: PM Narendra Modi Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai in France, Discusses ‘India’s Digital Transformation’ (See Pic).

"This historic delegation marks a new era of economic collaboration between Israel and India. We are here not just to do business, but to forge lasting strategic partnerships that will drive mutual growth," said Barkat. "Together, we will turn opportunities into success stories and pave the way for a more prosperous future for both countries," he added.

Israel and India share a history of collaboration across multiple domains, including agriculture, defense, water technology, and high-tech industries. This delegation's visit marked a milestone in elevating economic cooperation.

The delegation's size and profile "is a manifestation of unprecedented Israeli interest in the Indian economy," Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said. "It derives from the rise of India as a global power and the opportunities it creates for us not only as a market but also as a partner for production and an integral part of our chain of supply. This delegation has expanded the scope of business and created more partnerships in hi-tech, innovation, and infrastructure." (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)