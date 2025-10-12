Tel Aviv [Israel], October 12 (ANI/TPS): IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir issued a statement Thursday night to all Israeli armed forces on the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, thanking them for their service in Gaza over the past two years and crediting their "determination" with bringing the hostages home.

"The military pressure we have exerted over the past two years, together with the complementary political move, constitutes a victory over Hamas," he said. "We will continue to realise the remaining objectives of the war - with our actions, we are reshaping the face of the Middle East and our security strategy for the years to come."

"The safety of our fighters in battle and those taken prisoner were a central consideration throughout the entire course of the fighting," added Zamir. "We acted precisely and professionally, systematically and responsibly. We made complex decisions in order not to endanger the safety of the kidnapped and to significantly reduce casualties among our forces."

"IDF commanders and fighters, I saw your determination to return the kidnapped people home. I saw the shining eyes behind the veil of fatigue, the belief in the righteousness of the path. You did it, you brought the day." (ANI/TPS)

