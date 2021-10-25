Afghan community held protest against Pak for creating chaos in Afghanistan

Matera [Italy], October 25 (ANI): Several members of the Afghan community in Italy led by its President Kaihan Mashriqwal has organized a demonstration against the Pakistan government and Army for creating chaos in Afghanistan.

A total of 35 members of the community participated in the protest which was organised on Sunday at Milan Central Railway Station.

Also Read | Pakistan To Seek Loan From Russia for Strategic Pipeline Project.

Apart from President Mashriqwal, Idris Jamali and Masood Shiraz also addressed the gathering.

They criticized Pakistan, its army, the Taliban and other Mujahideen for creating chaos in Afghanistan.

Also Read | COVID-19 Pandemic: Global Coronavirus Caseload Tops 243.6 Million.

The protesters chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and raised banners criticizing Pakistan as former "Qabaliyis today's Taliban" and "Sanction Pakistan" were shown by the protestors.

Various issues related to the human rights of women and children, education, health and Talibanization of youth were discussed during the gathering yesterday.

The community members also vowed to continue protests against the Taliban until a democratically elected government is established in their country. They also equated the suffering of Afghans to that of Bangladeshis by Pakistan Army in 1971. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)