Rome, Jun 27 (AP) Italy registered 30 more deaths of people with coronavirus infections on Friday, with 16 of them in Lombardy, the northern region that continues to still have by far the highest daily tally of new confirmed cases.

According to Health Ministry data, the nation confirmed 259 new cases since Thursday, raising to 239,961 the number of known coronavirus infections since Italy's outbreak began in late February.

Deaths now total 34,708. Authorities say the number of overall cases and deaths is certainly higher, since many without serious symptoms didn't get tested, and many died in nursing homes without being tested.

Meanwhile, Premier Guiseppe Conte said Italy's classrooms will be receiving students starting on Sept. 14, more than six months after the government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 shuttered schools, forcing millions of students to have lessons remotely. (AP)

