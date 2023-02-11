Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 11 (ANI): The Jaffna Cultural Centre, constructed with an Indian government grant, was dedicated to the people of Sri Lanka on Saturday by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.

Murugan, while participating in the dedication of Jaffna Cultural Centre, announced a special financial assistance scheme for 100 students of the University of Jaffna, who belong to economically backward families.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was present on the occasion, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the Jaffna Cultural Centre a "major project" between the two nations. Notably, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Jaffna Cultural Centre in March 2015.

Sri Lankan ministers Vidura Wickramanayake, Douglas Devananda, Kadar Masthan, several Members of Parliament, and dignitaries also attended the dedication of the Jaffna Cultural Centre. A cultural show showcasing the diversity and richness of the culture of Sri Lanka was also performed on the occasion.

While sharing glimpses of the dedication of the Jaffna Cultural Centre on Twitter, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka wrote, "The iconic Jaffna Cultural Center was dedicated to the people today in the gracious presence of President H.E @RW_UNP ,Minister @Murugan_MOS, High Commissioner, Hon. Ministers Vidura Wickramanayake, Douglas Devananda, Kadar Masthan, several MPs & dignitaries from all walks of life."

In another tweet, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka wrote, "H.E @RW_UNP thanked PM @narendramodi for the Center and underlined that JCC is a major project between the two countries. Minister @Murugan_MOS announced a special financial assistance scheme for 100 students in @uojofficial from economically backward families." It further stated, "A colourful cultural show projected the diversity and richness of culture of Sri Lanka."

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe while dedicating the Jaffna Cultural Centre, built with an Indian grant, to the people of Sri Lanka, called the centre a gift by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appreciated the efforts made by the Indian government.

Located next to the iconic Jaffna Public Library, the Jaffna Cultural Centre will be the tallest building in Jaffna town. The Jaffna Cultural Centre is a "magnificent example" of a development partnership between India and Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in the press release.

It was conceived as a reconciliation project primarily aimed at expanding the cultural infrastructure for the people of Northern Province, according to the press release. The centre is equipped with multiple facilities such as a museum of two floors, an advanced theatre-style auditorium for more than 600 people, an 11-storeyed learning tower, and a public square that could also act as an amphitheatre. (ANI)

