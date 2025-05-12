New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and congratulated her on her reappointment as Australia's Foreign Minister. The two leaders discussed recent developments and the importance of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Jaishankar said he looked forward to further strengthening the multifaceted "Dosti" between India and Australia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Good to talk to @SenatorWong of Australia. Extended warm congratulations on her reappointment. Discussed recent developments and the importance of zero tolerance against terrorism. Look forward to further strengthening the multifaceted India-Australia Dosti."

Wong's reappointment as Australia's foreign minister comes after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secured victory in the elections. Albanese has unveiled his ministers for the second term and named former communications minister Michelle Rowland as attorney-general after Mark Dreyfus was removed from the front bench due to factional negotiations, ABC News reported.

West Australian and Muslim MP Anne Aly will be promoted to cabinet, after fellow Muslim MP Ed Husic was sidelined along with Dreyfus last week, ABC News reported. Senior ministers, including Defence Minister Richard Marles, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and Education Minister Jason Clare, will continue to hold their portfolios. Albanese is the first Prime Minister in Australia in more than two decades to secure back-to-back election victories, the first since John Howard, Al Jazeera reported.

On May 6, Anthony Albanese thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating him on his election win and said that he looked forward to working with him in the coming years to build a prosperous future for the two nations.

He emphasised the strong ties between India and Australia. Albanese's statement came in response to a post shared by PM Modi on X.

In a post on X, Albanese stated, "Thank you for the call Prime Minister @narendramodi and for your warm congratulations. The relationship between Australia and India has never been stronger. I look forward to working with you over the coming years to build a prosperous future for our region."

PM Modi said he congratulated Albanese on his re-election. Both leaders agreed to work together to advance the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

"Spoke with my friend @AlboMP to personally congratulate him on his party's historic victory. We agreed to work together with renewed vigour to advance the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and explore new areas of cooperation," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi invited Albanese to visit India, including for the Annual Summit and the QUAD Summit, which will be hosted in India later in the year.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "The Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) between the two countries. They noted that in its five years, the CSP has seen robust cooperation developing across a diverse range of sectors. They stressed on the role played by the vibrant Indian origin diaspora in cementing bilateral ties."

PM Modi and Albanese exchanged views on regional and global matters of mutual interest. They reiterated their commitment to working together to promoting a free, open, stable, rules-based, prosperous Indo-Pacific. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch. (ANI)

