New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the latest developments in Afghanistan and underlined the urgency of restoring airports in Kabul.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Jaishankar said, "Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard."

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Up to Taliban To Reassure Neighbours Through Zero Tolerance for Terror, Says India.

In another tweet over the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting over Afghanistan's situation, he said: "Significant UN Security Council discussions today on developments in Afghanistan. Expressed the concerns of the international community. Expect to discuss these during my engagements at the UN."

The UNSC on Monday called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities in Afghanistan and the establishment of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: India's Airlines To Avoid Flying Over Afghan Airspace; Air India Cancels Kabul Flight.

In a press statement, UNSC President TS Tirumurti said that the members of the Security Council called for an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, the restoration of security, civil and constitutional order.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over Afghanistan's security situation.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country, and hundreds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)