New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met British Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds on Tuesday here in the national capital.

The EAM discussed bilateral cooperation between the two nations and other crucial regional and global developments.

Also Read | Tragic Incident at Hong Kong Airport: Man Falls Out of Truck, Dies After Being Hit by Plane.

"Delighted to welcome British Shadow Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy and Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade @jreynoldsMP this afternoon. Enjoyed our conversation that covered bilateral cooperation as well as important regional and global developments," Jaishankar posted on X.

Notably, 'Shadow Secretary' is a position held by senior members of the opposition party in the UK who acts as party spokesperson in specific policy areas.

Also Read | Global 6G Connections To Reach '290 Million' in First Two Years of Service, Operators Need To Solve Network Interference Problems Due to High-Frequency Spectrum: Report.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar visited the United Kingdom last November, during which he had met several high-profile leaders including PM Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

He also met Secretary of State for Home, James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps and National Security Adviser, Tim Barrow.

The EAM discussed the importance of mobility in skills and talent in the development of bilateral cooperation as well as the ongoing negotiations for a India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The leaders also exchanged views on important global developments including the Indo-Pacific, the situation in West Asia, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The visit further consolidated the long-standing historical ties between the two countries and provided a new impetus to bilateral cooperation in diverse areas against the backdrop of progress on the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and Roadmap 2030, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Argentinian Ambassador to India, Hugo Javier Gobbi, as he bid farewell following his tenure

He acknowledged Ambassador Gobbi's tireless efforts in enhancing the bilateral relations between India and Argentina over the past three years.

On Monday, the EAM had met the Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, Biman Prasad, and discussed the expanding bilateral partnership that exists between the two nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)