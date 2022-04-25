New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday held discussions on bilateral cooperation across various fields with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and also exchanged views on current regional and international issues ahead of the Raisina Dialogue.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "So nice to welcome Armenian FM @AraratMirzoyan in India. Much progress since my visit there last October. Discussed trade, connectivity, culture and training cooperation. Also exchanged views on current regional and international issues."

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's visit will further advance bilateral cooperation between India and Armenia.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Glad to welcome FM @AraratMirzoyan (Ararat Mirzoyan) of Armenia in New Delhi. His visit will further advance our bilateral cooperation. Looking forward to hearing his views at #Raisina2022."

The Armenian FM is in the national capital to attend the Raisina Dialogue scheduled from April 25-27. The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be modelled along six thematic pillars --Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars.

The Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to address the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organised by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The dialogue, which was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in the in-person format this year, informed Bagchi. "Raisina Dialogue 2022 will have around 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from 90 countries. There will also be the side events that will be hosted in Berlin and Washington. Raisina's young fellows' programme will also be conducted on the sidelines of this main conference," said Bagchi.

Meanwhile, the EU President Ursula von der Leyen who arrived in India for a two-day official visit on Sunday has also been invited as the Chief Guest for this year's edition of Raisina Dialogue and will address the inaugural session on Monday. (ANI)

