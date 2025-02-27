New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and lauded her views on reenergizing India's engagement with Europe.

The European Commission President is on a two-day bilateral visit to India, accompanied by members of European College of Commissioners.

"Pleased to call on @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen today in Delhi. Appreciate her thoughts on reenergizing India's engagement with Europe. The wide-ranging participation of Indian Ministers and EU College of Commissioners during this visit stands testimony to the importance we place on deeper India-EU ties," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Ursula von der Leyen, who is on a two-day official visit to India, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and discuss how to take strategic partnership to the next level.

She arrived in the national capital earlier in the day.

"Touchdown in Delhi with my team of Commissioners. In an era of conflicts and intense competition, you need trusted friends. For Europe, India is such a friend and a strategic ally. I'll discuss with @narendramodi how to take our strategic partnership to the next level," Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X.

The European Commission President was accorded a warm and special welcome and was received by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel.

This is President Ursula von der Leyen's third visit to India. She previously visited India for a bilateral official visit in April 2022 and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023. PM Modi and President Ursula von der Leyen have also met regularly on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

The EU has recently articulated its Indo-Pacific strategy, indicating interest in deeper collaborations. Discussions may include formalizing agreements to bolster coordination between naval forces operating in the region.

The visit will focus on intensifying and diversifying India-EU engagement across various sectors, including trade, investments, resilient supply chains, digital technologies, semiconductors, green hydrogen, clean energy, sustainable urbanization, water management, defence, and space. (ANI)

