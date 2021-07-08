New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday welcomed Meenakshi Lekhi and Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh to the team of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he is confident that "together, we will promote India's interest abroad effectively."

"Delighted to welcome Meenakshi Lekhi & Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh to team MEA. Confident that together, we will promote India's interest abroad effectively," Jaishankar tweeted.

Lekhi and Singh took oath as union ministers on Wednesday in the expansion of the council of ministers carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs got a woman minister with Meenakshi Lekhi appointed as Minister of State. She is also the junior minister of Culture. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has also been appointed new MoS in External Affairs Ministry apart from Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

As many as 43 leaders took oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019. (ANI)

