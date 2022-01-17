Lahore [Pakistan], January 17 (ANI): Dubbing Imran Khan as an "international beggar", Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul-Haq on Sunday stated that Pakistan Prime Minister's departure is 'the only solution' to all the problems of the country marred with financial woes.

Speaking at a gathering ahead of local body polls in Lahore, Haq called for a fresh election in the country. Slamming Khan's government for increasing petroleum prices, JI chief said, "Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot function together."

"There is no space left for pluses or minuses from politics in this country, as Imran Khan's departure is the only solution to all the problems," Haq was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Over Pakistan's contentious deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Sirajul Haq said that the Pak PM has become "an international beggar". He also said that the incumbent government, led by PTI is unable to rule the country.

This stinging criticism comes amid massive financial problems that the country is facing.

Meanwhile, the opposition has rejected the passing of the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, to meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The approval of the supplementary finance bill was necessary to ensure Pakistan's sixth review of the USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The JI chief went on to say that the ruling government used to claim that it was the "champion of the economy" but nothing has changed as "it is merely using old parts in new machinery."

Last week, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairmen Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had termed Imran Khan as the 'crisis of this century, stating that this government has failed on all fronts.

"The government's deal with IMF would have devastating effects on the nation," he had said. (ANI)

