Tokyo [Japan], May 27 (ANI): Japan has accused China of conducting maritime scientific research without prior notification within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) surrounding its southernmost atoll in the Pacific Ocean, The Japan Times reported on Tuesday.

The alleged activity occurred on Monday near Okinotori, an isolated atoll in the Philippine Sea located roughly midway between Taiwan and Guam. China has previously stated that it does not recognise Okinotori as an island.

According to The Japan Times, Japan's coastguard detected a Chinese maritime survey ship "extending what seemed to be a wire into the waters within Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), 270 kilometres east of Okinotori island," government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"As the vessel's maritime scientific research was conducted without Japan's consent, the coastguard requested that the activity cease, and we protested with the Chinese authorities through diplomatic channels," Hayashi stated, as quoted by The Japan Times. The Chinese vessel left the EEZ at around 10:45 pm on Monday, Hayashi noted.

Under international law, coastal states have the right to manage natural resources and conduct economic activities within their EEZ, which extends 200 nautical miles, or 370 kilometres, from their shoreline, as mentioned by The Japan Times.

Foreign vessels must obtain prior approval to conduct scientific research for non-economic purposes within another nation's EEZ. However, Beijing has rejected Japan's claim, arguing that Okinotori does not constitute an island but merely consists of rocks. Therefore, China contends, the area around it does not qualify as an EEZ under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, as reported by The Japan Times.

In recent years, Japan has invested millions of yen into coral planting and coastal reinforcement around the atoll in an effort to counter erosion, according to The Japan Times. (ANI)

