Tokyo [Japan], November 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Two Japanese developers, Hitachi Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric, separately developed contactless elevators that do not require users to press any buttons to select floor, the NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The innovation is meant to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread in Japan.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, the touchless system developed by Hitachi allows people to use elevator by scanning a QR code via the LINE messaging application. The company is already selling another system that recognizes elevator user faces and automatically selects floors.

Separately, Mitsubishi Electric showcased a system that automatically takes pre-registered users to their floors.

Japan is seeing a sharp rise in daily-detected coronavirus cases over the past month, and a new single-day record of 2,684 cases was registered on Saturday. The country's overall tally is nearing 150,000. Japan has so far recorded 122,550 recoveries and 2,133 coronavirus-related fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

