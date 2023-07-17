Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Dubai, Jun 17 (AP) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the United Arab Emirates on Monday as part of a swing through the Arab Gulf states focused on energy and commerce.

He met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the president of the UAE, which will be hosting the COP28 UN climate summit later this year.

Kishida visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two launched a joint initiative aimed at promoting clean energy. He will visit gas-rich Qatar on Tuesday.

Japan is the fifth-largest oil consumer in the world and relies on imports to meet around 97 per cent of its demand.

It imports more than 75 per cent of its crude oil from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. (AP)

