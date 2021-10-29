Rome, Oct 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday greeted by a jubilant and cheering Indian diaspora, who recited hymns and chanted his name to welcome him on his visit to Italy.

In a video shared on social media, Prime Minister Modi is seen in a happy mood, walking along a park cloaked with heavy security, greeting and shaking hands with the members of the Indian diaspora.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

Before meeting the Indian community, Modi paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi.

The community members, holding Indian flags, are seen chanting Modi's name cheerfully, with the Indian leader reciprocating by waving to the crowd.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

With folded hands and full attention, Prime Minister Modi listened to the recital of hymns by a group of members, who also offered a bunch of books to him.

Modi also joined them in reciting "Om Namah Shivay" at the end.

He praised their effort and also exchanged a few words with them.

With concern, he enquired about a community member's injured hand, "what did you do to your hand?"

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived here earlier in the day to participate in the G20 Summit, began his official engagements in Rome with a “productive interaction” with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Prime Minister Modi held wide-ranging talks with the top leaders of the European Union here during which the two sides discussed deepening the India-EU friendship, particularly in areas such as trade, commerce, culture and the environment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)