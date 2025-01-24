Washington, Jan 24 (AP) A federal judge on Friday barred Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from entering Washington, DC, without the court's approval after President Donald Trump commuted the far-right extremist group leader's 18-year prison sentence for orchestrating an attack on the US Capitol four years ago.

US District Judge Amit Mehta issued the order two days after Rhodes visited the Capitol, where he met with at least one lawmaker, chatted with others and defended his actions during a mob's attack on January 6, 2021. Rhodes was released from a Maryland prison a day earlier.

Mehta also barred other Oath Keepers members who were convicted of seditious conspiracy for participating in a violent plot to attack the Capitol. (AP)

