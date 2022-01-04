Islamabad [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): A leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) in Pakistan was shot dead in Ghazi village in Balochistan's Kachhi district on Monday.

JUI-F's Sardarzada Mir Zahid Khan Lehri was on a visit to his agricultural land near Ghazi village when unidentified attackers opened fire on him, Dawn reported.

In the attack, Lehri and his guard were injured.

They were rushed to hospital facilities, where they were proclaimed dead.

Lehri was a member of the provincial council of JUI-F, Balochistan chapter.

The Levies Force has registered a case against unknown attackers and started an investigation. (ANI)

