Kabul [Afghanistan], April 12 (ANI): Dozens of Kabul residents on Monday protested in front of Iran's embassy over the reports of abuse against Afghan refugees in Iran, local media reported.

The protesters demanded that the Iran government should stop forced deportations of Afghan refugees, TOLOnews reported.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Dialogue: EAM S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hold Separate Bilateral Talks with US Counterparts.

The protesters urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to review the videos showing the "alleged harassment and even killing of Afghan refugees in Iran".

"We do not condone the terror perpetrated by the Afghans there (Afghans have been implicated in serious crimes in Iran), but we support those who have been stabbed and mistreated in Iran," TOLOnew quoted Mustafa Stanekzai, head of the Foundation for the Positive Change of Youth, as saying.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Eight South Korean Drug Firms To Donate $2.43 Million Worth of Medicine to Ukraine.

"The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) should review the Iranian government's treatment of Afghan refugees and ensure that justice is provided to Afghan victims," said Abdul Qudus Amani, deputy of the foundation for the Positive Change of Youth, according to TOLOnews.

The protesters expressed outrage over the videos that allegedly "show harm being done to Afghan refugees in Iran".

"It was also proven in the media that an Afghan child was killed in Iran after he was punched. Do not Afghans have the right to live in this world; Or, live quietly on this earth? We are asking Iran about this cruel behavior," TOLOnews quoted Zwak Ghurzang, a protestor.

According to Afghan-based media, the broadcast of videos of the persecution of Afghan refugees living in Iran on social media has caused widespread concern and dissatisfaction among the people.

However, the Iran embassy in Kabul claims that the distribution of such videos is the work of those who are "systematically attempting to sever ties between the people of the two countries". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)