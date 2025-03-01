Karachi [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): Sindh's Transport Department on Saturday said that 88 drivers have been arrested and 1,856 vehicles issued challans over violation of traffic laws, ARY News reported.

"The road checking committee scrutinized 4,106 vehicles and 195 have been seized," transport department told ARY News.

Also Read | Russia Reacts to Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump Face-Off, Says Ukrainian President's US Visit 'Complete Political and Diplomatic Failure'.

"Overall Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 3.132020 million fine imposed, while 192 cases of reckless driving were registered," an official from the transport department added.

Moreover, 54 vehicles were found to be running without route permit and another 49 were without fitness certificates. Meanwhile 26 persons were driving without driving license. 88 vehicles were in extremely bad condition while fitness certificates of 64 vehicles, ARY News quoted the transport department statement.

Also Read | Shahzadi Khan Faces Death in UAE: Father of Indian National Facing Execution for Death of Child in Her Care Seeks MEA Intervention, Moves Delhi High Court.

Transport minister Sharjeel Memon has said that ensuring road safety and enforcement of traffic laws is the foremost priority.

Meanwhile, dumper owners have started enforcement of the orders of DIG Traffic.

President of the Pakistan's Dumper-owners Association Liaquat Mehsud has said that front and back view cameras being installed in dumpers, while cameras also being fixed in cabins of the vehicles, as per ARY News.

He warned that the Sindh government will be responsible if dumpers burnt without our mistake.

Earlier in the day, activists advocating for rights and representatives of civil society have stated that the growing number of deadly traffic accidents in the city, along with the inadequate enforcement of traffic laws, constitutes a breach of human rights that the government has neglected to protect, according to a report by Dawn.

These opinions were shared during a discussion titled "Traffic and Transport Issues in Karachi, Proposed Solutions," hosted by the Concerned Citizens Alliance (CCA) at the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) House on Friday, moderated by Mirza Ali Azhar, as reported by Dawn.

During the event, Vice Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Qazi Khizer remarked that the Pakistani state must ensure the safety and security of every citizen's life according to the Constitution, but it has routinely evaded this responsibility. He stated that the traffic and transport concerns in Karachi exemplify this failure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)