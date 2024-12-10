Washington, Dec 10 (PTI) The Nomination of Indian-American Kash Patel as FBI Director gains momentum as he meets several influential Senators at Capitol Hill, many of whom openly came out in his support.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Patel would be the first-ever Indian-American to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the powerful investigating agency of the United States.

“Today I reminded Kash that transparency brings accountability, and it's badly needed at the FBI. As a former congressional investigator, Kash understands that cooperation with Congress is not optional and whistle-blower protection is essential,” a statement from Senator Chuck Grassley, the incoming Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said after meeting Patel.

“Once formally nominated, I'd look forward to holding a hearing on Kash's nomination in the Senate Judiciary Committee,” he said following the meeting.

“I just wrapped a wonderful meeting with Chairman Chuck Grassley. I share his love for government transparency and whistle-blower protection,” Patel wrote in a social media post.

Earlier in the day, the Iowa Senator in a letter demanded the current FBI Director Christopher Wray step aside from the post he has held for the last seven years. An FBI Director's position is for ten years.

“For the good of the country, it's time for you and your deputy to move on to the next chapter in your lives... (I) must express my vote of no confidence in your continued leadership of the FBI,” Grassley wrote in his letter to Wray.

A day earlier, incoming President Donald Trump expressed his full confidence in Kash Patel. “He's going to do what he thinks is right," Trump told NBC News in an interview. "If they think somebody was dishonest or a corrupt politician, he probably must do it. But I'm not going to direct him," he said.

Senator Joni Ernest from Iowa also endorsed Patel. “Kash Patel will create much-needed transparency at the FBI. He shares my passion for shaking up federal agencies, downsizing the D.C. bureaucracy, and having public servants work on behalf of the American people!” he wrote on Twitter.

“I just finished a great meeting with Sen. Joni Ernst. We discussed the importance of transparency at the FBI and deploying agents in the field to fight fentanyl and crime in Iowa. The FBI needs courageous leadership to implement reform, Sen. Ernst is that partner,” Patel said after the meeting.

“We still don't know what director Wray's plans are, but eventually, I assume that Mr. Patel will be confirmed as the next FBI director,” said Senator John Cornyn after he met with Patel.

“I had a wonderful meeting with Sen. John Cornyn. He is a thoughtful senator and had great advice on FISA,” the Indian-American said. Cornyn is Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus.

Senator Mike Lee said he was thrilled that Kash Patel was going to bring transparency, accountability, and a strong commitment to law and order as our next Director of the FBI. “Looking forward to his swift confirmation!” he said.

Patel said he had a very productive meeting with Senator Shelley Moore Capito. “She's a strong supporter of the FBI's critical mission in West Virginia. I share her passion for tackling the fentanyl crisis and look forward to working together on it,” he wrote.

