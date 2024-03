Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, in Manama.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa warmly welcomed His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his pleasure at the visit, which reflects the brotherly ties between the leadership and people of the UAE and Bahrain.

Also Read | South Korea: 60-Year-Old Woman Suffers Cardiac Arrest After Bungee Jump Inside Starfield Anseong Mall in Gyeonggi Province.

The reception ceremony was also attended by His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of the King and President of the Supreme Council for Environment; His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Governor of the Southern Governorate; and His Excellency Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy.

During the meeting, they discussed the deep-rooted relations between both countries, and ways to further strengthen them to meet the aspirations of the leadership and the people of both nations. They also emphasised the importance of fostering bonds of brotherhood, cooperation and coordination across diverse sectors to advance progress, development and prosperity for both nations.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif Set To Become Pakistan's Prime Minister for Second Time.

Their Highnesses engaged in warm conversation on the sidelines of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024, reflecting on the strength of the relationship between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their people. In addition, they discussed several areas of mutual interest.

His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed bin Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; and a number of senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)