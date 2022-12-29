Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 29 (ANI): The law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has severely deteriorated over the past few weeks as an increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security personnel as well as high-profile political personalities, reported the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

This comes after the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on November 28, ended its ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.

After a recent spike in attacks, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police are on high alert. Attacks have increased in Peshawar, southern districts, and the region of Mardan. Bajaur, Peshawar, Mohmand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bannu, Kohat, and Nowshera, were the worst affected regions in November.

"Reportedly, since the ceasefire took effect, the TTP has built up noteworthy forces in the Bajaur, Khyber, and North and South Waziristan districts bordering Afghanistan, traversing villages and opening offices. From there, TTP militants fanned out across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, first appearing in Dir and Swat in groups of 10-15 militants in August 2022," according to a report by IFFRAS.

The IFFRAS report says that: "During the recent weeks and months, TTP militants, returning from Afghanistan under a dubious agreement, have been committing all sorts of violent crimes against the local people in different districts of KP. Pakistan's new Chief of the Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir promised to carry out the fight against terrorism till the attainment of enduring peace and stability in the country."

The citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are in deep fear due to the TTP's resurgence. The citizens feel betrayed by the country's security forces.

A recent Al Arabiya Post report said that the increasing number of attacks on the border provinces of Pakistan with Afghanistan could be attributed to Islamabad ignoring the security issues while being busy preparing for elections as their new army chief General Asim Munir settles down, reported Al Arabiya Post.

According to Al Arabiya Post, the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has encouraged several other terror groups to expand their terror operations in Pakistan.

The Al Arabiya Post report also said while Islamabad has openly backed Islamic Jihad in Afghanistan since the late 1970s, it undermined the possible repercussions of supporting an extremist religious ideology on its territory and citizens.

Pakistan has toned down its 'pro-Taliban' narrative and is behaving like a victim of terrorism to divert international attention from its failures in Afghanistan, the report added. (ANI)

