Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): Hundreds of residents of Lower Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan rallied against power and gas outages on Monday.

They held a protest rally against the increase in the fuel price adjustment (FPA) amount in electricity bills, and unscheduled power and gas outages in the Timergara city, reported Dawn.

Also Read | India Dismantles Pakistani Coordinated Disinformation Operation, Blocks Islamabad-Sponsored Fake News Websites, YouTube Channels.

The protesters blocked the road at the Gorgorai Chowk for some time and chanted slogans against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) authorities.

The local traders also participated in the protest. The protesters burnt their electricity and gas bills and warned to besiege the PESCO and SNGPL offices if power and gas outages were not stopped, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Vodafone To Auction World's First SMS 'Merry Christmas' As NFT in Paris, Pledges To Donate Proceedings for Charity.

The power and gas outages had also affected functioning of hospitals, offices and clinical laboratories.

As per the protestors, the consumers were being robbed in the name of FPA in electricity bills and they demanded an end to it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)