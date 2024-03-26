London, Mar 26 (PTI) Britain's King Charles III will attend the traditional royal Easter service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, confirming the 75-year-old monarch's first major public appearance as he undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The King had taken a back seat from public-facing duties since his cancer diagnosis was made public last month. But in a sign that he intends to begin a return to a more active schedule gradually, Charles also took part in an audience at the palace in London with community faith leaders from across the UK.

“Their Majesties The King and Queen [Camilla], accompanied by other members of the royal family, will attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday,” Buckingham Palace said.

Several royal family members gather to celebrate Easter and are annually photographed walking into the service at St. George's Chapel.

However, unlike in the past, Prince William and his family will not be joining the service after his wife Kate Middleton revealed she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

The family, including children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, are privately spending the school Easter holidays this year.

The latest palace announcement comes as the King met faith leaders from the Windsor Leadership Trust at Buckingham Palace.

“In February 2024, 18 influential leaders from the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths were invited to St. George's House, Windsor Castle, by the Windsor Leadership Trust for the Faith Leaders' Forum,” the palace said.

“Here, individuals had an opportunity to openly share their experiences of leading in their communities at a time of heightened international tensions. The two-day forum, led by experienced Windsor Leadership facilitators, proved a positive opportunity for dialogue and learning for all participants, and a follow-up session will take place later this year. At Buckingham Palace today, His Majesty met a selection of faith leaders to hear about their participation in the forum, and how it had strengthened their determination to promote community harmony and understanding,” it added.

It is said to be in keeping with King Charles' work involving interfaith harmony among all religions even before ascending to the throne as the Prince of Wales.

