New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, The King of Bhutan, paid a visit to Assam on April 19, 2025, to inspect key infrastructure facilities at Jogighopa, underscoring the growing cooperation between India and Bhutan, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The Bhutanese King visited the Inland Waterways Terminal (IWT) and the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), two major connectivity projects aimed at boosting trade and regional development. His Majesty was received by Assam's Minister for Public Health Engineering and Housing & Urban Affairs, Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Also Read | Narendra Modi-JD Vance Talks on April 21: US Vice President To Land in India on Monday for 4-Day High-Profile Visit.

During the visit, officials highlighted the significance of these projects, particularly the IWT at Jogighopa, which was inaugurated in February this year. The terminal is a vital part of India's infrastructure push in the Northeast and is expected to contribute significantly to improving cross-border logistics and connectivity, as per the press release.

These developments support broader regional goals and are especially important for enhancing economic integration between Assam and neighbouring Bhutan.

Also Read | New York: Woman Dies After Unlicensed Surgeon Performs Butt Implant Removal Surgery at Home.

The visit took place in the context of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, through which the Government of India has been undertaking several initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties and improve economic connectivity with Bhutan.

These efforts are designed to promote mutual prosperity and deepen historical relations. The projects at Jogighopa reflect India's commitment to building sustainable infrastructure that benefits both domestic and regional partners.

India and Bhutan share a unique and enduring friendship, founded on mutual trust, understanding, and deep goodwill. This relationship has long been marked by close cooperation across various sectors and regular engagement at the highest levels.

The King's visit to Assam is part of the tradition of such high-level exchanges, reaffirming the close bonds between the two nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the King's visit to Jogighopa underscores the shared vision of connectivity and economic growth between India and Bhutan.

It also highlights the importance of continuing collaboration on strategic infrastructure initiatives that bring the two countries even closer in the years ahead. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)