United Nations, Sep 20 (AP) Senegalese President Macky Sall has told the UN General Assembly that Africa must play a larger role in international decision-making.

Sall said Tuesday that Africa has suffered enough of the burden of history, and wants to be a pole of stability and opportunity. Sall, the current chairperson of the African Union, called for the continent to have a seat in the influential G20 group of nations.

In his comments to the UN, Sall also pressed for a “fair and equitable energy transition”, emphasising that more than 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity on a continent of 1.4 billion.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking reelection next month, used his speech at the UN General Assembly to promote the merits of his administration.

Bolsonaro's speech Tuesday focused heavily on the economy, starting with the welfare program distributed to millions of Brazilians during the pandemic. The program was recently renewed until December. Bolsonaro also stressed a falling unemployment rate and disinflation in Latin America's largest nation.

He also took a dig at his main rival, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who leads all polls to return to the presidency he held between 2003 and 2010. Bolsanaro pointed to da Silva's conviction on money laundering and corruption charges.

The far-right leader also defended Brazil's willingness to negotiate over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling for a ceasefire but renouncing sanctions and economic isolation.

Bolsonaro was the first world leader to speak during debate on the first day of the UN General Assembly's meeting. US President Joe Biden would traditionally speak second, but his time was pushed to Wednesday because of the funeral of England's queen. (AP)

