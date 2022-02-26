Washington, Feb 26 (AP) A senior US defense official says the United States estimates that more than 50 per cent of Russian combat power arrayed along Ukraine's borders has entered Ukraine.

That is up from a US estimate Friday that one-third of the Russian force had been committed to the fight.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal US assessments, would not say how many Russian troops that amounts to inside Ukraine, but the US had estimated the total Russian force arrayed near Ukraine at more than 150,000.

The official said advancing Russian forces were roughly 30 kilometers outside Kiev as of Saturday, and that an unspecified number of Russian military “reconnaissance elements” had entered the capital.

Meanwhile, Britain's Defense Ministry said Saturday that “the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance.”

“Russian forces are bypassing major Ukrainian population centres while leaving forces to encircle and isolate them," the ministry said.

Beregsurany: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has told a news conference in the border town of Beregsurany that Hungary is accepting all citizens and legal residents of Ukraine, regardless of whether they are subject to military conscription into the Ukrainian armed forces.

“We're letting everyone in,” Orban said.

“I've seen people who have no travel documents, but we're providing them too with travel documents. And we're also allowing in those who have arrived from third countries after the proper screening.”

Several thousand refugees fleeing Ukraine have crossed into Hungary in recent days, entering through five border crossings along Hungary's 137-kilometer (85-mile) border with Ukraine.

Hungary under Orban has in recent years firmly opposed all forms of immigration.

Regarded as Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally in the European Union, Orban has pursued close economic and diplomatic ties with the Kremlin.

But he said that Russia's invasion of Hungary's neighbour would likely cause changes in his relationship with Putin, and that Hungary was supporting all proposed sanctions against Moscow at the European level.

Vienna: Ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Berlin on Saturday afternoon, Poland's prime minister has urged Germany to put aside “selfishness” and “egoism” and offer substantive support to the people of Ukraine.

“Nothing is going to stop Putin if we are not decisive enough,” Mateusz Morawiecki said in Berlin. “This is a very historic moment… we have no time to lose.”

Morawiecki said Germany's aid thus far — of military helmets, not weapons -- is a far cry from what's necessary to help Ukraine defend itself.

“What kind of help was delivered to Ukraine? Five thousand helmets? This must be a joke,” Morawiecki said.

He added that the sanctions on Russia need to be “crushing,” calling for the exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT global financial system and for measures targeting Putin himself, oligarchs who back him, and Russian business more broadly.

Bratislava: Slovakia's defense minister says up to 1,200 foreign troops from other NATO members could be deployed in his country in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The plan is part of the NATO initiative to reassure member countries on the alliance's eastern flank by sending forces to help protect them. Slovakia borders Ukraine.

Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said forces from the Netherlands and Germany are among those expected to come. Germany will also provide the Patriot system to boost Slovakia's air defense.

The country's government and Parliament have not yet approved the plan.

Nad also sadi his country's government has approved sending arms and fuel worth 11 million euros (USD 12.4 million) requested by Ukraine.

The aid will include 10 million liters (2.6 million gallons) of fuel, 2.4 million liters (630,000 gallons) of aviation fuel and 12,000 pieces of ammunition.

Tokyo: From Tokyo to London to Taipei, Ukrainians living abroad and hundreds of protesters have turned out on the streets to join anti-war rallies spreading around the world as Russia's troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital.

Several hundred Ukrainians living in Japan gathered outside of Tokyo's main train stations Saturday, chanting “Stop war!” and “Peace for Ukraine.”

They held up signs including “No war,” “Stop Putin, Stop Russia,” while others waved Ukrainian flags.

At a separate rally reportedly organised by Russian residents in Japan, several dozen people chanted “Hands off Ukraine!”

In Taiwan, more than 100 demonstrators chanting “Stand with Ukraine” and “Glory to Ukraine” protested outside the Russian representative office in Taiwan on Saturday.

“My family, my friends are now sheltered in their basements because of the air attacks,” said Yulia Kolorova, a 49-year-old Ukrainian living in Taiwan.

“I just want them to be strong. I just can't imagine how scary it is to see the missiles over your head. It's surreal.” (AP)

