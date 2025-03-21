Dhaka, Mar 20 (AP) A local leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who was critically injured in a factional clash between two groups of the BNP, died while being transported to a Dhaka hospital last night, according to a media report.

The deceased, Md Rashed, 27, was the former general secretary of a union-level JCD committee, said Monpura police station officer-in-charge Ahsan Kabir, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Rashed sustained severe injuries in the clash that broke out at Nuruddin Bazar in South Sakuchia Union's Ward-9 on Wednesday morning.

According to locals and police, the violence stemmed from a dispute between two factions of the local BNP over the ongoing embankment construction by the Water Development Board. At least 10 others from both sides were also injured.

The police official said both BNP and Awami League supporters were involved in the clash. Rashed's family filed a complaint, and police operations were ongoing to arrest those involved. PTI

