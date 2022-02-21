Moscow [Russia], February 21 (ANI/Sputnik): French President Emmanuel Macron held a second phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, BFMTV reports.

"New call on the same day. Emmanuel Macron spoke again on the phone with Vladimir Putin this Sunday," the French TV channel reported shortly before midnight without giving any details on the substance of the talks.

Also Read | President’s Day 2022: Date, History, Significance And Everything You Need To Know About Washington's Birthday .

According to BFMTV, the phone conversation lasted for one hour.

Earlier on Sunday, Downing Street said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had discussed the situation in Ukraine with Macron, with Johnson telling his French counterpart that Putin's "commitments" to Macron suggest openness to finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Also Read | Nepal Protest: Dozens Injured in Protests Against US Grant Pact as It is Tabled in Parliament.

Earlier on Sunday, Putin and Macron held phone talks at the French side's initiative. The presidents agreed on trilateral group (Russia, Ukraine, OSCE - Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) talks on Ukraine to be held on Monday, according to media reports. The Russian president also reportedly confirmed to Macron the intention to withdraw troops from Belarus after the ongoing joint military exercise is over. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)