Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on Sunday.

Antananarivo [Madagascar], August 15 (ANI): Madagascar's iconic building, Town Hall, here illuminated with Indian the colours of Indian flag on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day.

"Madagascar's iconic building Town Hall, Antananarivo lit up with the Indian tricolour on the eve of the 75th Independence Day of India #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav," tweeted the Indian embassy in Madagascar.

Also Read | Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Chairs Meeting with Officials Amid Taliban Advances, Briefed on Security of Kabul and Neighboring Provinces.

The Embassy of India in Antananarivo also lit up in tricolour for the celebration of Independence Day.

India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Taliban Captures Mazar-e-Sharif, Fourth Largest City in The Country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Bhutan, on Saturday, reflected saffron, white and green to mark the celebrations for Independence Day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)