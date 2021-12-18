Athens [Greece], December 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday some 18 miles southwest from the island of Kythera, Greece, according to the seismological laboratory of the University of Athens.

The tremor was recorded at 05:16 a.m. GMT at a depth of 18.6 miles.

Local media reported no immediate injuries or damages to property. (ANI/Sputnik)

