New York [US] September 25 (ANI): On the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Abdulla Shahid on Saturday said that Mahatma Gandhi based his life on the premise that, in the end, conflict and violence benefit no one.

"October 2 coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. In commemorating this day we also celebrate the legacy of this remarkable man who taught us that there is nothing cowardly about non-violence," Shahid said today.

He also said: "He (Gandhi) had chosen peace even when confronted with injustice, even in our moments of what we think is our justified anger is the height of bravery. Gandhi based his life on the premise that in the end conflict and violence benefit no one. History has indicated this assessment."

Speaking on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the UNGA President said: "Let us never forget that this great institution (United Nations) was founded from the edges of the world that was at war with itself."

"Our disputes are resolved through multilateralism and dialogue. Our resources and energy are not spent on petty corals and hatred, but on uplifting the condition of our species in our planet," he said adding "now more than ever we need to reaffirm the commitment to that vision. In fact, we need to do better because we have now come to realise that eliminating violence entails much more than just ending our conflict."

Talking about COVID-19, he said: "While COVID-19 has been an ordeal for all of us, not all of us have carried the burden equally. The pandemic has been exceptionally difficult for the marginalised communities. It is compound with social ills such as poverty, racism, inequality, and exclusion. All of each are contributing to the factors to violence."

Quoting Gandhi, Shahid said: "As Gandhi has once affirmed nothing enduring can be built upon violence. This is precisely the sentiment that guides by the presidency of hope." (ANI)

