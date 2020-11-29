Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,309 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 64,485, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that one of the new cases is imported and 1,308 are local transmissions.

Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 357. Another 1,333 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 52,647, or 81.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 11,481 active cases, 116 are being held in intensive care and 42 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

