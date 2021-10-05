Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 8,075 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,285,640, according to the health ministry.

Six of the new cases are imported and 8,069 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 76 deaths were reported, dipping to double digits for the first time since July, bringing the death toll to 26,759.

As many as 15,456 more patients were released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,116,021.

Of the remaining 142,860 active cases, 867 are being held in intensive care and 461 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 221,812 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Monday alone and some 73.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 63.4 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

