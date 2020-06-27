Peshawar, Jun 27 (PTI) A 32-year-old man, who shot dead his wife and daughter over a domestic dispute in northwest Pakistan a day earlier, succumbed to self-inflicted injuries on Saturday, police said.

Saeedullah killed his wife Rubina (28) and daughter Gulalai (5), and critically injured his son Abdus Salaam (7) on Friday in Matta tehsil of Swat District after having a spate with his father, they said.

Saeedullah shot himself trying to commit suicide but was arrested by the police in an injured condition. On Saturday, doctors at Matta Hospital declared him dead.

