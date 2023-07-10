New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Manish, India's Consul General in Vancouver in Canada, has been appointed High Commissioner to Cyprus.

Manish is an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1997 batch.

"Manish presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Vancouver has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Cyprus," a Ministry of External Affairs release said.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

