Melbourne, Jul 30 (AP) Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state is making mask wearing compulsory statewide after reporting a new daily high of 723 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Masks have been compulsory in the state capital of Melbourne and a neighboring semi-rural district for the past week. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Thursday that masks or other face coverings will be compulsory for the whole state beginning late Sunday.

Also Read | Brazil Lifts 4-Month Ban on Foreigners Arriving by Air Despite Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

In addition, residents around the city of Geelong will not be allowed to have visitors in their homes beginning late Thursday.

The 723 new cases exceeded the previous high of 532 cases posted Monday. The state also reported a new daily high of 13 deaths.

Also Read | ICMR to Conduct the International Symposium on Novel Ideas in Science and Ethics of Vaccines Against COVID-19 Pandemic on July 30: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

Melbourne and neighboring Mitchell Shire are halfway through a six-week lockdown, which Andrews says could be extended. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)