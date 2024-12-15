Bhuvaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 15 (ANI): Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasised the importance of expanding discussions on regional cooperation and maritime heritage beyond New Delhi and highlighted the significance of states like Odisha, which have historically been at the "forefront of commerce, trade, and maritime linkages."

The remarks by Mazumdar came while speaking with ANI after attending the second edition of the International Conference on Purvodaya Perspectives: Reclaiming India's Maritime Heritage on Saturday.

Also Read | India Sends 60 Tonnes of Emergency Medical Equipment, Generators and Other Utilities to Disaster-Hit Jamaica (See Pics).

Mazumdar said, "It's very essential that discussions regarding such subjects - about our regional cooperation, our cooperation with countries of the Indo-pacific are taken not only in Delhi but also outside to states like Odisha which have traditionally been at the forefront of commerce, trade, maritime linkages throughout history... Unless states like Odisha which have great potential in our relations with the surrounding region of Bay of Bengal, from BIMSTEC as well as with ASEAN countries, unless they are aware of the opportunities, it will never be fulfilled..."

Notably, the 2nd edition of the 'Purvodaya Perspectives,' an international conference with the theme, 'Reclaiming India's Maritime Heritage - Perspectives, Prospects, and Prognosis' is being held in Odisha's Bhuvaneshwar from December 14 to 15.

Also Read | ABC News, Star Anchor George Stephanopoulos To Pay USD 15 Million To Settle Donald Trump's Defamation Case.

According to the official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs, the conference is being organised by The Energy Forum (TEF) with support from the MEA, as a part of the Ministry's various foreign policy outreach initiatives.

Mazumdar delivered the keynote address on the theme of the Conference. In his address, Secretary Mazumdar highlighted the role of the maritime economy in achieving the economic potential of India's Eastern Seaboard States, including Odisha and initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the Indo-Pacific, SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), the press statement by the MEA observed.

Earlier this year in September during the QUAD Summit which took place in the US, Prime Minister Modi highlighted, "Free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our shared priority and shared commitment."

In October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated the PM's vision of SAGAR during the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) 2024. He had said, "India's vision for the Indo-Pacific is based on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's idea of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) as we believe in fostering partnerships that prioritise sustainable development, economic growth and mutual security."

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also shared a post on X on Saturday about the second edition of the Purvodaya Perspectives in Bhuvaneshwar.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1867944310261551581

He wrote, "Secy(East) @JaideepMazumder delivered keynote address on the theme "Reclaiming India's Maritime Heritage- Perspectives, Prospects, and Prognosis" at the 2nd edition of the "Purvodaya Perspectives" in Bhuvaneshwar, Odisha today." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)