Secretary (East) in the MEA Riva Ganguly Das addressing Valedictory Session of the third India-ASEAN conference. (Twitter)

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Addressing the Valedictory Session of the third India-ASEAN conference, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Riva Ganguly Das on Friday underscored the importance of India-ASEAN common cultural and civilization heritage in strengthening Strategic Partnership in contemporary times.

"SecyEast @rivagdas addressed the Valedictory Session of the 3rd India-ASEAN conference on Cultural & Civilizational Linkages today," tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"Underscored the importance of India-ASEAN common cultural & civilization heritage in strengthening our Strategic Partnership in contemporary times," added Bagchi.

Earlier, Das on Thursday participated in India ASEAN Business Summit and highlighted the potential of ASEAN-India Cooperation in post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

"The potential of ASEAN-India Cooperation in post-pandemic recovery highlighted by Secy East @rivagdas while addressing the session of ASEAN HoMs," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

"Taking forward ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership! India ASEAN Business Summit organized today by CII @FollowCII and #MEA," added Bagchi. (ANI)

