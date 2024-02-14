World News | Mexican Regulators Tell Amazon to Wall off Prime TV, Reveal Its Algorithms and Open Up Delivery

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Mexican regulators have ordered online retailers Amazon and Mercado Libre to reveal their algorithms, and to wall off TV streaming to avoid stifling competition.

Agency News PTI| Feb 14, 2024 10:12 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Mexican Regulators Tell Amazon to Wall off Prime TV, Reveal Its Algorithms and Open Up Delivery
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Mexico City, Feb 14 (AP) Mexican regulators have ordered online retailers Amazon and Mercado Libre to reveal their algorithms, and to wall off TV streaming to avoid stifling competition.

Mexico's Federal Commission on Economic Competition, known by its initials as COFECE, said in a preliminary finding late Tuesday that the two firms control 85% of online sales in Mexico.

Also Read | US Shocker: Cancer Patient Dies After Surgical Robot Burns Holes in Organs, Husband Sues Manufacturer.

It said that market dominance created “an absence of real competitive conditions in the online retail market”. For Amazon, the finding was the latest in a string of regulatory challenges it has faced in its countries of operation.

The COFECE order also covers the biggest Latin American online retailer, the Uruguay-based firm Mercado Libre.

Also Read | PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Welcomed by Priests at BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Videos).

The commission said it had laid out corrective measures that would include prohibiting Amazon from promoting its TV streaming service as an incentive for consumers to buy Amazon Prime memberships.

The commission also ordered Amazon to inform vendors on the platform “of all the variables and factors that are taken into consideration in selecting promoted items, to encourage certainty and transparency”.

That apparently refers to the criteria used by online retailers in determining the prominence and order of search results on their platforms.

The COFECE also ordered Amazon not to take the “logistics” method — the manner of delivering purchases — into account in determining the order or prominence of search results.

Online sellers have complained in the past that Amazon Prime forces vendors to use the company's own delivery services.

Neither company immediately responded to messages seeking reaction to the order, which can be appealed.

In 2023, the US Federal Trade Commission and 17 states filed an antitrust lawsuit against the e-commerce giant, arguing the Seattle-based company inflates prices and stifles competition in what the agency calls the “online superstore market” and in the field of “online marketplace services”. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Agency News PTI| Feb 14, 2024 10:12 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Mexican Regulators Tell Amazon to Wall off Prime TV, Reveal Its Algorithms and Open Up Delivery
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Mexico City, Feb 14 (AP) Mexican regulators have ordered online retailers Amazon and Mercado Libre to reveal their algorithms, and to wall off TV streaming to avoid stifling competition.

Mexico's Federal Commission on Economic Competition, known by its initials as COFECE, said in a preliminary finding late Tuesday that the two firms control 85% of online sales in Mexico.

Also Read | US Shocker: Cancer Patient Dies After Surgical Robot Burns Holes in Organs, Husband Sues Manufacturer.

It said that market dominance created “an absence of real competitive conditions in the online retail market”. For Amazon, the finding was the latest in a string of regulatory challenges it has faced in its countries of operation.

The COFECE order also covers the biggest Latin American online retailer, the Uruguay-based firm Mercado Libre.

Also Read | PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Welcomed by Priests at BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Videos).

The commission said it had laid out corrective measures that would include prohibiting Amazon from promoting its TV streaming service as an incentive for consumers to buy Amazon Prime memberships.

The commission also ordered Amazon to inform vendors on the platform “of all the variables and factors that are taken into consideration in selecting promoted items, to encourage certainty and transparency”.

That apparently refers to the criteria used by online retailers in determining the prominence and order of search results on their platforms.

The COFECE also ordered Amazon not to take the “logistics” method — the manner of delivering purchases — into account in determining the order or prominence of search results.

Online sellers have complained in the past that Amazon Prime forces vendors to use the company's own delivery services.

Neither company immediately responded to messages seeking reaction to the order, which can be appealed.

In 2023, the US Federal Trade Commission and 17 states filed an antitrust lawsuit against the e-commerce giant, arguing the Seattle-based company inflates prices and stifles competition in what the agency calls the “online superstore market” and in the field of “online marketplace services”. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
200K+ searches
Happy Valentine's Day, my love
200K+ searches
AUS vs WI
100K+ searches
Real Madrid
100K+ searches
UPSC
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar Card
₹27,6183.28%
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot