Mexico City [Mexico], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 8,107 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the national count to 1,078,594.

The ministry said that 645 more deaths were reported, raising the nationwide tally to 104,242.

Also Read | Delhi Chalo Protest March| Farmers Gather at Rohtak-Jhajjar Border to Protest Against Centre’s Farm Laws: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 27, 2020.

The Latin American country may start COVID-19 vaccinations in December if regulatory institutions certify the effectiveness of related drugs, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday.

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll exceeded 100,000 on Nov. 19, becoming the fourth country in the world to reach the grim milestone after the United States, Brazil and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Donald Trump Says ‘Will Leave White House if Electoral College Declares Joe Biden the Winner of US Presidential Election’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)