Washington, Mar 20 (PTI) Mexico's government has said it would not accept the return of migrants that Texas orders to leave the US after the Supreme Court allowed the state to enforce a strict new immigration law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The law empowers police in Texas to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally. Once in custody, migrants could either agree to a judge's order to leave the US or be prosecuted on misdemeanour charges of illegal entry.

Also Read | US Warns China: Secretary of State Antony Blinken Warns Beijing Against 'Armed Attack' on Philippines.

Mexico's Foreign Affairs ministry said "it will not accept, under any circumstances, repatriations by the state of Texas." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)