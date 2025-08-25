Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Tourism will finance guided tours as part of Israeli Tourism Month, with an investment of 10 million Shekels (USD 2.9 million) to encourage domestic tourism and strengthen the general activity of tourism businesses throughout the country.

As part of the project, the Ministry of Tourism calls on tour guides to take an active part in experiential and inspiring tours that will take place throughout the country.

Israeli Tourism Month will include a series of events, performances, hotel benefits, tours, and more.

The project is expected to attract about 100,000 visitors during the month, with a different focus of activity each week in different areas of the country. Along with the guides, businesses from the accommodation, food, culture and sports sectors were also invited to participate, as part of a broad call that the ministry published last week. (ANI/TPS)

