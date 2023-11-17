Bangkok, November 17: A moderate earthquake shook northeast Myanmar on Friday morning. The 5.7 magnitude quake was centered about 76 km southwest of the town of Keng Tung in Shan state, according to the US Geological Survey. It was about 10 km deep. No details on any potential damage were immediately available. Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Jolts Country, No Casualty Reported.

The area is near the borders of China, Laos and Thailand. Shaking was felt in Chiang Mai, Thailand's second-largest city and a popular tourist destination.

