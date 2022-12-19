Kathmandu, Dec 18 (PTI) A moderate intensity earthquake shook Central Nepal on Sunday night.

According to Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre of Nepal, the tremor measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.53 pm with its epicentre located at Dhading district, 50 km west of Kathmandu.

The earthquake was also felt in Kathmandu and surrounding districts. However, there was no report of any damage of property or casualty.

